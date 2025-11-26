A Llanwenog woman who sped away from police officers on a motorcycle at speeds of up to 110mph while having no licence or insurance has been fined by magistrates.
Alice Fox, of Maesycoed, was found guilty in her absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 November of charges of driving without due and attention and driving without a licence and insurance.
She had entered no plea to any of the charges.
The court heard that Fox was riding a Honda CBR motorbike on the A486 at Llandysul on 26 July.
The court heard that a Roads Police Officer was travelling on the stretch of road in a marked police vehicle.
After exiting a roundabout and entering the A486 bypass, the officer saw Fox overtake a car in front contravening a solid white line in doing so before “harshly accelerating away.”
The police officer overtook the vehicle on front and started to conduct a pacing check of the speed of Fox’s motorcycle, the court heard.
The officer determined her speed to be between 90 and 110mph – “far in excess of the national speed limit for the road.”
The officer activated his blue lights and sirens to indicate for Fox to stop, but she failed to do so and exited onto the B4336, accelerated up to 60mph within the 30mph limit, then when travelling in a 50mph zone she accelerated to 95mph.
The officer continued to pursue Fox travelling at 80mph in a national speed limit area before she stopped.
Police checks showed Fox did not hold the correct licence, and was uninsured.
Sentencing on 26 November, Llanelli magistrates endorsed Fox’s driving record with nine penalty points and handed her a fine of £660.
She must also pay prosecutions costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £264.
