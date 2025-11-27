Harry Lynn who played the scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz in Aberystwyth this summer has swapped Ceredigion for Pembrokeshire to play Prince Nathaniel of Neyland.
Describing his role in Rapunzel at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre, he said: “Prince Nathaniel is a wonderfully silly, enthusiastic, big-hearted comedic hero. He believes he’s the epitome of royal bravery, striking his dramatic Prince Pose at every opportunity - but in reality he’s often nervous, dramatic, and hilariously out of his depth.
“He’s pampered, easily flustered, and very vain about his hair, to the point that a haircut at Belinda’s salon becomes a full-on event.
“But beneath all the bravado and humour, he’s loyal, caring, and absolutely determined to do the right thing, especially when Rapunzel needs him.”
Harry hopes audience members will fall in love with him.
“He’s charming in that perfectly imperfect pantomime way: confident but clueless, brave but squeamish, and always trying his best,” he said.
“And when it really counts, he genuinely steps up. Whether he can fully save the day… well, this is a pantomime, so every hero needs a little help along the way. Let’s just say he plays an integral part in Rapunzel’s fairytale ending.” Harry says “panto season is pure joy - loud audiences, lots of laughter, a healthy dose of improvisation, and that special festive atmosphere where anything can happen. It’s a theatre experience like no other, and the perfect way to celebrate Christmas.”
He added: “Nathaniel is incredibly physical - he gets chased, sprayed, gunged, bashed in the face, electrocuted, caught in a complicated ladder sequence… he faints, falls, poses, panics, and hides behind Belinda whenever he’s scared. So yes, it’s a lot! The challenge is keeping the comedy big and bold while still maintaining his charm - it’s definitely a balancing act.”
Rapunzel at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven runs from Saturday, 6 December to Sunday, 28 December.
