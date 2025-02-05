An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order for being in possession of swords and a knuckle duster and harassing a woman.
Karl Festa, of 6 Pantyderi, Llanbadarn Road, appeared for sentencing before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.
The 38-year-old had initially denied being in possession of two swords and a knuckle duster at his home address on 5 January, but changed his plea to guilty at an earlier hearing.
Festa also pleaded guilty to harassment by sending “numerous texts, voice notes and phone calls” to a woman.
Magistrates handed Festa a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and was also made the subject of a restraining order.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.