An Aberystwyth man has been handed unpaid work after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to comply with a supervision order following his release from jail.
Luke Zachary Hutton, of Room 4, Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 23-year-old admitted breaching a supervision order by not obtaining permission to stay at a different address and failing to reside as instructed on 28 September; failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 30 August; and failing to attend a Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service drug dependency appointment on 1 October.
Magistrates handed Hutton an extra 80 hours of unpaid work on to his supervision order.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £60.