AN ABERYSTWYTH man who stole alcohol from the same shop four times in less than two weeks while he was the subject of a suspended sentence order has been jailed by magistrates.
Adam Pemberton, whose address was given as Boulevard St Brieuc, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 July.
The 39-year-old admitted stealing a pack of San Miguel, a pack of Strongbow, and a bottle of red wine from Tesco Express on North Parade in Aberystwyth on 3 July.
Pemberton admitted returning to the Tesco store and stealing two packs of San Miguel, two packs of Strongbow and six bottles of red wine just two days later on 5 July.
Pemberton also admitted stealing San Miguel from the store on 11 July, and then stealing a pack of Peroni, two packs of Corona, three packs of San Miguel, and four bottles of Old Speckled Hen two days later on 13 July.
The court heard that Pemberton stole alcohol across the four raids to the tune of around £160.
Pemberton committed the offences while a suspended sentence was operational, the court heard.
Jailing Pemberton to a total of 12 weeks in prison, magistrates said he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”