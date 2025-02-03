An Aberystwyth man has been jailed for 16 weeks after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Kyle Gareth Elston, of Flat 2, Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The 28-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August for offences of possession of a 5.3 inch kitchen knife and assaulting a police officer in Aberystwyth on 28 July.
The court heard that Eslton failed to attend unpaid work appointments on 14 and 21 November, as well as failing to attend a planned probation office appointment on 26 November.
Magistrates, sentencing Elston to a total of 16 weeks in prison, said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”