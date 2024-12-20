An Aberystwyth man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after admitting repeated breaches of a restraining order.
Luke Hutton, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.
The 24-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in December to two counts of breaching a restraining order by visiting the home of Eleanor Wilsher and contacting her by electronic message on “numerous occasions.”
Magistrates, sentencing Hutton to 12 weeks in prison, said that the offences were “deliberate and repeated breaches of the order.
Hutton had “shown disregard to previous court orders and this offence took place very soon after the sentence on another offence against the same victim,” the court heard.