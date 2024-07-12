An Aberystwyth man has been jailed by magistrates for 42 days for “persistent” breaches of a domestic violence protection order.
Jason Wayne Pearce, of Top Flat, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 July.
The 47-year-old admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates Court on 18 June in Newcastle Emlyn on 10 July.
Magistrates, jailing Pearce for 42 days, said the offence was so serious “because of the persistent nature” of the breaches.