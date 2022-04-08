Aberystwyth man jailed for three years

AN ABERYSTYWTH man has been jailed for three years after admitting drug and money laundering charges.

Justin McFee, 25, from Vaynor Street in Aberystwyth, entered guilty pleas to heroin supply and money laundering, before appearing at Swansea Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Monday, 4 April.

McFee was arrested at his home address on 10 February for possession of controlled drugs. He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of 2.15 grams of heroin with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely £990 in cash.