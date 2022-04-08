Aberystwyth man to face trial over coercive behaviour and assault charges
AN ABERYSTWYTH man is set to appear at Swansea Crown Court later this month charged with controlling or coercive behaviour and assault.
Jake Lewis, of 3 Terrace Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.
The 26-year-old is charged with “engaging in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship” between 1 January 2020 and 11 September last year.
He is also charged with assaulting Kimberley Baxendale on 19 August in Aberystwyth.
No pleas were entered to those two charges, but a not guilty plea was recorded on a thrid charge of criminal damage between 7 September and 11 September last year.
Lewis is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 28 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
