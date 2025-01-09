An Aberystwyth man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for possessing hundreds of indecent images and videos of children on his mobile and laptop.
Brian Davies, of 32 Llys Ardwyn, Bryn Ardwyn, appeared for sentencing before Swansea Crown Court on 17 December.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possessing hundreds of indecent images of children between 1 April 2021 and 30 January 2024.
The court heard 374 indecent images and videos were found on Davies’ mobile phone, including 91 videos and 19 photographs of the most serious category A.
Three more of the most serious category A indecent videos of children were also found on Davies’ laptop.
Davies was handed a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years.