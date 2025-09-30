Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision in Bangor.
Shortly after midday on Monday, 29 September, police were informed of a collision on Garth Hill involving a female pedestrian and a Tesco delivery van.
Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
The 33-year-old driver of the van has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
Sergeant 3162 Evans of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the pedestrian or the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident to contact us as soon as possible.”
The road remains closed to allow officers from the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit to carry out their initial enquiries.
The coroner has been informed and the road has now re-opened.
Anybody with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact officers via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number C151796.
