An Aberystwyth Palestinian rights activist has been found guilty of criminal damage charges after raiding a factory owned by an arms firm.
Two other women from Comins Coch and Machynlleth and another man pleaded guilty to the same charges on 10 May.
Demonstrators gathered outside Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday (9 May) in solidarity with the defendants dubbed the ‘Teledyne Four’ - accused of causing £1.2million worth of destruction at the Teledyne Labtech factory in Presteigne, Powys, last December.
Charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage, Susan Bagshaw, 65, from Comins Coch near Aberystwyth, and Morwenna Grey, 41, from Machynlleth, changed their pleas to guilty on 10 May – along with Tristan Dixon, 34, from Huddersfield.
But PhD postgraduate researcher from Aberystwyth University and former arts centre employee Ruth Hogg, aged 40, who still lives in the town, was found guilty of the charges by a jury last Friday (19 May) after a two-week trial.
The defence firm claims £1.2million of damage was caused by the protestors who unfurled a Palestine banner, drilled holes in the roof and sprayed paint on the walls while staff members were at work. They also smashed computer screens and set off smoke grenades.
The court was told that protestors risked creating cyanide if chlorine had become mixed with other chemicals at the site.
The factory had to be closed for three weeks while repairs took place.
The US-owned company produces computer technologies and components for weapons systems and military aircrafts – but the factory itself hasn’t produced technology for Israel since 2009, it says.
All four have been remanded in custody and await sentencing on Friday (26 May).