An Aberystwyth shop worker has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to theft and processing fraudulent returns.
Ashley Green, of Flat 1, 36 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to the theft by employee of £170 from Argos on 25 October as well as fraud by processing fraudulent returns of more than £1,700 at Argos between 6 July and 31 October last year.
Magistrates handed Green a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Green must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
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