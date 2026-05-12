Aberystwyth Arts Centre is proud to announce that the 2026 Ian McKellen Award will open for applications in June.
The award is a great opportunity for young people who are passionate about the creative arts because it provides financial support and recognition for their talent and helps them to achieve their dreams.
Every year since 2019, the arts centre has awarded £500 individuals who shows artistic potential and a deep passion for what they do.
The money will help with their studies so the recipient must have secured a place on a course of study for the upcoming academic year.
The award is open to anyone aged 16-25 who is passionate about the arts and wants to continue their vocational training.
Applications will open on Monday, 1 June and close on Friday, 12 June.
Last year’s winner was Celyn Stewart, applied for the money to help her during her MA in Musical Theatre at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
Rhys Nutting won in 2024, Gruffydd Rhys Evans, 2023, Tom Mathias, 2022, Osian Pearson, 2021, Cerys Havana Hickman, 2020, and 2019’s joint winners were Owain Gruffydd and Laura Baker.
When Sir Ian McKellen performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in February 2019 all the money raised from ticket sales and donations was set aside to support the arts centre’s work with young people.
From this, the Ian McKellen Award was established, open to young people aged 16–25 intending to continue vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance, and the visual arts.
Each year, £500 is awarded to a candidate who can demonstrate artistic promise and passion for their chosen art form, and who has secured a confirmed place of study for the following academic year.
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