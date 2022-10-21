Aberystwyth teenager admits drug possession
Sunday 23rd October 2022 5:00 am
An Aberystwyth teenager has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting drug possession.
Shannon Jones, of 38 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 2.16 grams of cannabis in Aberystwyth on 9 July.
Jones was handed a six month conditional discharge by magistrates and must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
