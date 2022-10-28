Aberystwyth teenager pleads guilty to being drunk and disorderly
Sunday 30th October 2022 7:00 am
An Aberystwyth teenager has been handed a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly.
Llyr Davies, of 8 Dairy Cottage, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Llanbadarn Road, Aberystwyth on 1 October.
Magistrates handed Davies a six-month conditional discharge.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.
