A MAN has been banned from every Sports Direct shop in the country after pleaded guilty to stealing from the Aberystwyth store while serving a community order.
Lee Anderson-Warnes, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 November.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of shorts worth £24.99 from the shop on Pier Street on 30 June.
The court heard that the offence was committed while Anderson-Warnes was the subject of a community order for an offence of stealing a number of items from the Marine Hotel in Aberystwyth on 11 June last year.
Anderson-Warnes was handed an expanded community order to include nine months of alcohol treatment and was banned from entering any Sports Direct branch nationwide until August 2024.
He must also pay compensation and costs.