An Aberystwyth man who stole from two town businesses has been fined by magistrates.
Luke Sumner, whose address was given in court as c/o Flat 4, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £12 worth of alcohol from the Mill Street petrol station on 20 April this year.
He also admitted stealing clothes worth £31 from the Sports Direct store on Pier Street on 8 May.
Magistrates handed Sumner a fine of £80.
He must also pay total compensation of £43 to the two stores as well as prosecution costs of £85.
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