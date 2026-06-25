A Llanbadarn man has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.
Henry Damon, of 9 Ty Rhos, Clos Gwilym, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped while driving on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 4 March.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory tests showed Damon had cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Damon was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 17 months and also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a surcharge of £114.
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