A Llanbadarn man has been banned from the road for 17 months by magistrates after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.

Henry Damon, of 9 Ty Rhos, Clos Gwilym, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.

The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped while driving on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 4 March.

Roadside wipes and later laboratory tests showed Damon had cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system exceeding the specified limit.

Damon was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 17 months and also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a surcharge of £114.