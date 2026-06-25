A Blaenau Ffestiniog man who racially harassed a student pharmacist in the town has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Peter Gray, of 13 Penygwndwn Estate, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to the racially aggravated harassment of Omar Ulin in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 3 March.
The court heard that Mr Ulin was working as a student pharmacist when harassed by Gray in the presence of children.
Gray was handed a 14 week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
The court heard that Gray was already subject to a community order.
Gray was also handed up to five days of rehabilitation activities and must also pay £300 compensation as well as £85 prosecution costs.
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