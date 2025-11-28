A Penparcau woman will be sentenced next month after admitting assaulting a woman in Machynlleth.
Sara Wilde, of 30 Gwel Afon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 38-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Catherine Agius in Machynlleth on 24 April this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for assessments to be carried out before sentencing.
Wilde is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
