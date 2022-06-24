Aberystwyth woman admits two shop thefts
Saturday 25th June 2022 5:30 am
AN ABERYSTWYTH woman will be electronically tagged for 28 days after pleading guilty to two thefts.
Rosemary Linseele, of 57 Aberglasney, Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 45-year-old admitted stealing a bluetooth speaker from Spar in Aberystwyth on 4 March, and £125.42 worth of goods from Lidl in Aberystwyth on 16 February.
Linselle will be subject to a curfew from 9pm to 6am until 13 July and must pay compensation to the stores.
She must also pay costs of £85 as well as a £34 surcharge.
