Aberystwyth woman admits two shop thefts

AN ABERYSTWYTH woman will be electronically tagged for 28 days after pleading guilty to two thefts.

Rosemary Linseele, of 57 Aberglasney, Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

The 45-year-old admitted stealing a bluetooth speaker from Spar in Aberystwyth on 4 March, and £125.42 worth of goods from Lidl in Aberystwyth on 16 February.

Linselle will be subject to a curfew from 9pm to 6am until 13 July and must pay compensation to the stores.