An Aberystwyth woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny an assault charge.
Cherrie Taylor-Grierson, of 61 Marine Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Ceri Kynaston on Queens Road in Aberystwyth on 28 June last year.
Taylor-Grierson is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
