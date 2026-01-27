An Aberystwyth woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny an assault charge.

Cherrie Taylor-Grierson, of 61 Marine Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.

The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Ceri Kynaston on Queens Road in Aberystwyth on 28 June last year.

Taylor-Grierson is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.

She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.