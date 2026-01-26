An Aberystwyth man who was jailed for 18 months last year for harassing and stalking a woman has been jailed for another eight weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order by contacting the victim via social media.
Dorian Williams, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The 50-year-old – then of Felinfach – was jailed for 18 months at Swansea Crown Court on 8 April last year for the harassment and stalking of a woman between 12 December 2024 and 1 February 2025.
He was also handed a restraining order, which Williams admitted he breached by contacting the victim via social media on 15 January.
Williams was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.