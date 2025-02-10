An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit stealing dog toys and cannabis oil from Aberystwyth shops.
Sarah Prydderch-Jones, of 3 Yr Hen Sgubor, Stryd Cambria, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 February.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a dog toy worth £12 from the Pets at Homes store on the Ystwyth Retail Park on 2 January.
Prydderch-Jones also admitted stealing cannabis oil products to the value of £36 from the Holland & Barrett shop on Great Darkgate Street on the same day.
Magistrates handed Prydderch-Jones a fine of £80.
She must also pay compensation of £48 to the stores as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.