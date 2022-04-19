Aberystwyth woman fined for possessing herbal cannabis

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 20th April 2022 6:30 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Photo Code DPJ24J14 Photo Arwyn Parry Jones 24January13 Ref; Antony; New Aberystwyth Court at the Marina. See Antony for details.
Aberystwyth Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )

AN Aberystwyth woman has been fined after admitting drug possession.

Kylie Pemberton, of 14 Parc Dinas, Penparcau, pleaded guilty to possessing 3.74g of herbal cannabis in Aberystwyth on 27 December last year when she appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.

Pemberton, 36, was fined £100 for the offence.

She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.

