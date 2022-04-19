Aberystwyth woman fined for possessing herbal cannabis

AN Aberystwyth woman has been fined after admitting drug possession.

Kylie Pemberton, of 14 Parc Dinas, Penparcau, pleaded guilty to possessing 3.74g of herbal cannabis in Aberystwyth on 27 December last year when she appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.

Pemberton, 36, was fined £100 for the offence.