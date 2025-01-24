An Aberystwyth woman who racially abused a police officer at Bronglais Hospital has been fined by magistrates.
Aneka Hughes, of Flat 6, Tabernacle Flats, Powell Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated abusive behaviour towards Pc Stanislav Dimolarev at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth on 22 August last year.
Hughes also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on the same day.
A charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at the Wetherspoons pub on Alexandra Road was withdrawn.
Hughes was fined a total of £160 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
She must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £64.