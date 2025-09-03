A FORMER Aberystwyth University student has been elected leader of the Green Party of England and Wales.
Zack Polanski, who studied drama at Aberystwyth, became deputy leader in October 2022 when he took over from Amelia Womack who held the post for eight years.
Speaking to the Cambrian News then, Zack said he was “excited to push forward our policies for environmental justice but also demonstrate how they’re interlinked with racial, social and economic justice too”.
Following his time at Aberystwyth University, Zack worked as an actor and a hypnotherapist. Then he turned to politics.
The London Assembly member beat Green MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns. They were standing on a joint ticket and got 3,705 votes to Zack’s 20,411.
