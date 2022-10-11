Aberystwyth woman handed community order for assault on man
Thursday 20th October 2022 5:00 am
AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been handed a community order for assaulting a man in the town.
Alexandra Bennion, of 7 Bath Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting Ioan Lewis on 6 February when she appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last month.
The 24-year-old was handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work, along with a restraining order.
She must pay £75 compensation, £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
