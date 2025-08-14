“Putting on a show of this scale is no mean feat and takes a year to plan - we start work on the next summer season almost as soon as the lights go down on the current one. The last two years the shows have been made possible thanks to funding from Cynnal y Cardi through Ceredigion County Council – and we can’t stress enough how vital that support has been in making the summer season possible. Costs mount year on year, but we are driven in our belief that we should aim to present a show that could grace a West End stage, right here for audiences in Ceredigion.