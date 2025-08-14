With rave reviews coming in for ‘The Wizard of Oz’, Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Deputy Director Louise Amery has been looking back at 40 years of summer season shows at the venue.
“They have their own unique pattern,” said Louise, “starting with auditions in spring, casting and contracting everyone for the main roles.”
Rehearsals for this year’s show started in June with Elinor Powell teaching the junior and community cast all the songs.
Then, as in previous years, it’s time for the arrival of the set; then the (relative) calm of the first few weeks of rehearsals as cast and crew arrive and everyone works together for the first time.
“Suddenly it moves into the Herculean effort of production week as we sprint towards opening night and the ‘will they, won’t they’ worry about whether audiences will like the show,” Louise added.
“Somehow, despite every obstacle they face the team always deliver an amazing show, and this year is no exception.
“We’re so pleased with how Richard Cheshire has directed The Wizard of Oz. He’s really brought it to life and made it feel both respectful to the original, and yet with a contemporary twist. It really zips along!
“The cast and musicians are absolutely amazing and so talented, and it’s always nice to have a mix of friends both old and new joining us.
“The musical numbers are very exciting and the singing and dancing just fabulous. We couldn’t be happier!
“A big thank you from Aberystwyth Arts Centre goes to all the company – the professional cast, musicians and the crew who work tirelessly behind the scenes, to the wonderful community actors and young performers who should be so proud of themselves and, of course, to Miri the dog as Toto who steals every scene she’s in!
“Putting on a show of this scale is no mean feat and takes a year to plan - we start work on the next summer season almost as soon as the lights go down on the current one. The last two years the shows have been made possible thanks to funding from Cynnal y Cardi through Ceredigion County Council – and we can’t stress enough how vital that support has been in making the summer season possible. Costs mount year on year, but we are driven in our belief that we should aim to present a show that could grace a West End stage, right here for audiences in Ceredigion.
“I’d also like to say thank you to the whole Arts Centre team for just being amazing people to work with – they’ve been so enthusiastic in their support of the show (we’ve been wearing Wizard of Oz t-shirts since May I think!).
“However, all this hard work would be for nothing without the support of audiences, so a big thank you to everyone who has been to see the show so far, and please help spread the word so that everyone can come and enjoy the Wonderful Wizard of Oz!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.