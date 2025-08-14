I would like to say a belated congratulations to the very young and talented cast and crew of Mary Poppins Jr. at Penglais School, Aberystwyth.
Year 7 and 8 pupils led the performance, and what a great job they did!
Teachers Mr Stott and Mrs Rhys pitched the idea of performing two musicals in one year – this and Little Shop of Horrors – and I’m so glad their pitch was accepted as this gave the school’s younger pupils a chance to shine.
With such a large cast of characters I would love to mention everyone, but space will not allow. However, I must mention a few.
Florence Everard-Walker took on the eponymous role of Mary Poppins with aplomb. Strong singing, acting, and a great use of props - including the character’s famous umbrella and magic bag - combined to give a great performance.
Alex Longman was confident and sweet as Michael Banks and helped to move the story along with ease.
Triple threat Emilia Sherbon (a triple threat is equally talented at singing, dancing and acting) stole the show for me with her performance of Jane Banks. Her performance was faultless, sharp, controlled and impressive, and I look forward to seeing more from her in the future.
According to the programme note by Mr Stott and Mrs Rhys, they handed over most of the creative reins to the school’s GCSE and A-Level students to create “a truly student-led show”.
The note explains: “Across both the Drama and Music departments, our older students have devoted their time and talents to lead rehearsals, sacrificing weekends and evenings to guide” the performances.
The students were allowed to try their hand at directing and musical directing, choreography, stage management, costume design, hair and make-up. Congratulations to you all for delivering an enjoyable show.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.
