The 11th-century bridge over a waterfall near Pontarfynach has been the source of myths and legends for centuries - built so low down in the gorge of the Afon Mynach, some say the devil himself must have built it, being too difficult to have been made by man.
This summer, the myths have resurfaced as a pair of tourists have spotted something eerie in their footage.
The visitor Kian Sykes said: “Me and my friend went on a drive and ended up at Devil's Bridge.
“We got photos, got home and on further inspection, there seemed to be some sort of strange red figure in the bottom right in the background of the picture.
“I’ve googled, and it weirdly resembles the devil.”
The “figure” appears to have a burnt orange triangular body and two lower limbs of the same colour.
One myth as to why it’s called Devil’s Bridge refers to a canny old lady who outsmarted the devil himself.
The Devil stumbled across an elderly woman who was upset after her cow crossed the river and couldn’t get back to her.
The Devil offered to build her a bridge, and to return the next morning.
In exchange, the Devil would keep the first living thing that crossed the bridge.
The next morning she returned with her faithful dog in tow, and was astonished to find a bridge exactly where she needed it.
The Devil appeared again, but just as she was about to step onto the bridge, she instead threw a loaf of bread from her apron over the bridge instead.
Her dog chased after the bread and became the Devil’s unwitting prize, much to the Devil’s dismay.
The bridge found 12 miles inland from Aberystwyth is said by others to have been built by monks from Strata Florida on their route to Ysbyty Cynfyn.
The river that runs below it is Mynach - or ‘Monks River’, a tributary of the Rheidol.
The Devil’s Bridge is the lowest of three bridges across the river, with the later ones being built in 1753 and 1901.
The waterfalls are set deep in an ancient woodland, which may explain some of the myths around the bridge.
The waterfall is actually five drops adding up to 91m, representing one of the biggest waterfalls in Wales.
The waterfall and its three old bridges have attracted visitors since the 18th century, including becoming a muse to the famous Cumbrian poet William Wordsworth, who wrote about the ‘Torrent at the Devil’s Bridge”.
Visitors can see the bridge via a 45 minute nature trail which falls into a Site of Special Scientific Interest, thanks to the many lichens and mosses found in the Sessile Oak woodland.
Find out more or book to visit the bridge via the website - https://www.devilsbridgewaterfalls.co.uk/
