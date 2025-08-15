Aberystwyth Town Council has put out an appeal after one of the giant deck chairs along the promenade was vandalised.
The chair, which is situated between The Hut and Castle Point appears to have been slashed.
Posting on social media, Aberystwyth Town Council said: "Disappointed to have to share this.
"Our giant seaside seat has been vandalized — the material has been cut straight down the middle.
"If you saw anything, or know who might be responsible, please get in touch with us. Any information would be a big help."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.