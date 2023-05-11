Three Palestinian rights activists have admitted criminal damage charges after raiding a mid Wales factory owned by an arms firm – while another from Aberystwyth is on trial after denying the charge.
Demonstrators gathered outside Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday (9 May) in solidarity with the defendants dubbed the ‘Teledyne Four’.
They were due to stand trial after allegedly causing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage at the Teledyne Labtech factory in Presteigne, Powys.
Charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage, Susan Bagshaw, 65, from Comins Coch near Aberystwyth, and Morwenna Grey, 41, from Machynlleth, yesterday (10 May) changed their pleas to guilty – along with Tristan Dixon, 34, from Huddersfield.
But Ruth Hogg, aged 39, from Aberystwyth is set to remain on trial after denying the charge.
The BBC reporting on the trial said the defence firm claims £1.2million of damage was caused by the protestors who unfurled a Palestine banner, drilled holes in the roof and sprayed paint on the walls while staff members were at work.
Caernarfon Crown Court was told that protestors risked creating cyanide if chlorine had become mixed with other chemicals at the site.
The US-owned company produces computer technologies and components for weapons systems and military aircrafts.
The trial continues.