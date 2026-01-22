A parade celebrating the Welsh patron saint of lovers will return to Aberystwyth town centre on Saturday.
The Saint Dwynwen Parade is organised by Aberystwyth Town Council and will return for a fourth year on Saturday, 24 January from 2pm.
Residents are encouraged to join the parade and line the streets in their brightest colours.
Starting at 2pm, the parade, which features a large effigy of Santes Dwynwen, will travel from the top of Town, down Great Darkgate Street and will finish at the Bandstand on the promenade.
Twmpath will perform in the Bandstand after the parade.
Princess Dwynwen was forbidden to marry the man she loved, she ran away and became a nun devoting her life helping others find love.
Comments
