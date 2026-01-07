A Pencader man has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 6 January that Gwynfryn Hughes Pendle, of 5 Bro Nantlas, Gwyddgrug, was driving a VW Caddy on the B4459 at Pencader on 13 August.
The 68-year-old was caught on dashcam “obstructing the highway” while a car tried to pass and then pulling out preventing the car from passing.”
The footage showed Pendle slow down and drive extremely slowly, and later turning into a junction on the left to carry out a U turn directly in front of the car nearly causing a collision.
Magistrates fined Pendle £200 and handed him nine penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and an £80 surcharge.
