Affray pair avoid jail for ‘serious attack’ in Aberystwyth
TWO men have escaped jail for a “serious” and “unprovoked” attack in Aberystwyth after appearing in court to plead guilty to affray.
Darrell Davies, of 28 Hall Meadow, Wellington, Telford, and Richard Davies, of 7 Fourth Avenue, Penparcau, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The pair pleaded guilty to affray on 11 July in Aberystwyth.
The court heard the pair used or threatened unlawful violence towards Sean Meaney and James Howell during the incident, which left them in “fear for their personal safety.”
Darrell Davies, 53, and 29-year-old Richard Davies, were each sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
While magistrates ruled the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the jail term was suspended because there was “realistic prospects of rehabilitation”.
Darrell Davies must pay £200 in compensation to the victims, while Richard Davies must pay £100.
Each must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a £128 victim surcharge.
