AN Aberystwyth man has been handed a booze ban as part of a community order after appearing in court to admit charges including affray and assaulting a police officer.
Harry Margolis, of Room 5, 14 Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 July.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to affray by threatening violence towards PC Roberts and PC Herron in Aberystwyth on 30 May.
Margolis also admitted assaulting PC Clegg on the same day in Aberystwyth.
He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage by damaging a vehicle belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police during the same incident.
Magistrates handed Margolis an 18-month community order to include a 56-day alcohol abstention, alcohol treatment, and rehabilitation. He must also pay £85 costs.