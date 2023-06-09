An ambulance driver has been jailed for causing the death of a woman on a road near Dolgellau in 2021.
61-year-old Emrys Wyn Roberts of Llys Adda, Bangor was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court today (Friday) having earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
76-year-old Janet Winspear from Bryncrug sadly died following the collision on the A470 between Dolgellau and Llanelltyd on the afternoon of 8 April, 2021.
Roberts was jailed for eight months and disqualified from driving for 16 months for causing her death.
The collision involved a Welsh Ambulance Service Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service Vehicle, in which Mrs Winspear was a patient, and a tipper van.
The ambulance vehicle was being driven by Roberts.
The emergency services were called to the scene and Mrs Winspear was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, but tragically died whilst on her way to hospital.
Following a lengthy investigation, Roberts was later charged and summonsed to appear before court.
Sgtt Liam Morris of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mrs Winspear’s family, who have suffered unimaginable devastation.
“Emrys Roberts now has to live with the knowledge that his actions have resulted in the death of a much-loved lady.
“There is no sentence that can ever replace the hole that has been left in their lives, but we hope that others will reflect on this case and recognise that what they do behind the wheel can have tragic consequences.”