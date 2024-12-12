A woman who ran an animal sanctuary near Crymych neglected donkeys and a pony in her care for a year and a half before one had to be put down, a court has heard.
Elizabeth Palmer, of The Retreat, Llethyr-Uchaf, appeared for sentencing before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
She was handed a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering.
The 80-year-old had previously pleaded guilty at a hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 27 November this year to one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and one of failing to take steps to ensure the needs of animals she owned were met.
The court heard that between 5 September 2023 and 21 March this year, Palmer failed to provide adequate and appropriate farrier care to 11 donkeys and a pony at her home address.
Palmer also failed to meet the needs of the animals by not providing a suitable environment, and not giving them an appropriate diet or adequate dental care at her home in Crymych on or before 20 March this year.
Over the same time period, Palmer also failed to keep their coats in good condition and did not protect them from pain, suffering, injury or disease, the court heard.
Magistrates sentenced Palmer to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offences were “so serious” because the donkeys were “neglected for a long period”, and “one donkey was euthanised.”
Palmer was also disqualified from owning, keeping or trading in, animals, except for dogs and cats, for a period of 10 years.
Magistrates also made an order to seize the remaining animals owned by Palmer from the address.
Palmer must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £150.