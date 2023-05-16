A MAN has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with assault, wounding with intent and possession of an offesnive weapon in Aberystwyth.
Sam James, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 May.
The 29-year-old is charged with the wounding with intent and assault of Alex Rimmer on Rheidol Terrace in Aberystwyth on 6 May.
He is also charged with possession of a screwdriver.
James is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 8 June and was remanded in custody until that date.