An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order and banned from driving for 17 months after admitting a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police.
John Howarth, now of no fixed abode, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 61-year-old had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in June to failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis in Aberystwyth on 9 April this year.
He had also pleaded guilty to charges of failing to attend an assessment and failing to surrender to bail.
Magistrates handed Howarth a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.
He must also pay £85 costs.
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