A man found in possession of cannabis and a knife near Aberystwyth will be sentenced next month.
Ash Caldwell, of Flat 109, Osprey Drive, Dudley, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 17g of cannabis in Lovesgrove on 20 April this year.
Caldwell also admitted possession of a locking box cutter knife on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Caldwell is due to be sentenced for the offences at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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