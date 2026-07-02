A man found in possession of cannabis and a knife near Aberystwyth will be sentenced next month.

Ash Caldwell, of Flat 109, Osprey Drive, Dudley, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 17g of cannabis in Lovesgrove on 20 April this year.

Caldwell also admitted possession of a locking box cutter knife on the same day.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Caldwell is due to be sentenced for the offences at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.