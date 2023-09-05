A CARDIGAN man has been banned from the road after admitting failing to provide a specimen to police.
Joseph Owen, of Flat 3, 6 Bridge Street had initially denied failing to provide a specimen to police in Aberystwyth on 29 April but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 September.
Magistrates disqualified the 39-year-old for 12 months.
Owen was also fined £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £250 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.