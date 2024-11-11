A Bettws man has been fined after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention following a crash near Synod Inn.
A trial of Samuel Woodcock, of 6 Broderi, was held before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Touareg on the B4338 road between Talgarreg and Synod Inn on 8 February this year.
The court heard that Woodcock approached a junction “but did not stop and pulled out onto the B4338 into the path of a Seat.”
The driver of the Seat was “unable to avoid” Woodcock’s vehicle and a “collision occurred.”
Woodcock was fined £200 and handed five penalty points.
He must also pay £650 costs and an £80 surcharge.