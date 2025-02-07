A Beulah man who overtook a cyclist on a level crossing in Caersws, crossing solid white lines, and almost hitting a pick-up truck in his camper van has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 5 February that Phil Harris, of 3 Heol y Mynydd, was driving a Bedford camper van at the A470/A489 level crossing in Caersws on 19 June.
The court heard that Harris crossed double solid white lines to pass the cyclist and “narrowly avoided a collision with a pickup truck towing a trailer that was turning into the left-hand junction.”
Magistrates fined Harris £80 and handed him six penalty points.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £32 surcharge.