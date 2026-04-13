An 18-year-old from Llanybydder has been handed a community order and banned from the road for a year after admitting a charge of aggravated vehicle taking.
Finnley Williams, of 16 Heol y Dderi, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to taking a Suzuki Swift from an address in New Inn on 7 August 2024 and causing damage to the vehicle.
Williams was disqualified from driving for 12 months and handed a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid works and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay compensation of £200, prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
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