A Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn man has been fined by magistrates after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Daniel Pritchard, of Blaencynon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 39-year-old was due to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing in January to an assault of a police officer at his home address on 15 December last year.
Pritchard changed his plea to guilty ahead of the planned trial.
He was fined £162 by magistrates and must pay £85 costs.
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