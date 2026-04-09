A Drefach Felindre man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for the “sustained and prolonged” stalking of a woman.
Dylan Phillips, of Llys Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 8 April
The 66-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stalking involving serious alarm or distress between 11 June and 26 August last year by following a woman, attending her home address and sending her abusive letters.
He also admitted a charge of criminal damage.
Phillips was handed a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said Phillips undertook the stalking over a “sustained and prolonged period intended to maximise distress”.
Phillips was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation, £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.
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